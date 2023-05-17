Russia's VTB Bank opens representative office in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Russian VTB Bank has opened its representative office in Iran, Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade and Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Alireza Peyman Pak said, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"As a result of the purposeful efforts of the TPOI, the Russian VTB Bank has officially opened its representative office in Iran," the deputy minister said.

According to Peyman Pak, this is the first Russian bank directly represented in the Islamic Republic, and VTB's presence will contribute to improving the transparency of banking operations.