Iranian currency rate to world currencies for April 4

Business Materials 4 April 2024 12:00 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rate to world currencies for April 4

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 4, Trend reports.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 25 currency prices grew while 9 fell from April 3.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,471 rials. On April 3, one euro was 45,229 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 4

Rial on April 3

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,058

52,809

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,466

46,297

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,947

3,920

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,918

3,875

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,097

6,065

1 Indian rupee

INR

503

504

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,558

136,512

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,107

15,118

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,689

27,714

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,365

5,365

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,172

109,104

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,055

30,945

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,191

25,055

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,249

2,236

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,315

1,310

1 Russian ruble

RUB

458

457

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,210

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,539

27,353

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,131

31,079

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,283

38,258

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,403

1,403

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,411

31,477

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,658

8,671

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,807

5,808

100 Thai baths

THB

114,604

114,571

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,883

8,858

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

31,138

31,078

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,471

45,229

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,398

9,391

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,672

15,672

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,637

2,635

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

591

591

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,864

12,860

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,700

24,670

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,461

74,615

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,836

3,836

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 470,541 rials and $1 at 434,626 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 438,931 rials, and the price of $1 was 405,429 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 633,000–636,000 rials, while one euro is about 686,000–689,000 rials.

