Iranian currency rate to world currencies for April 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 4, Trend reports.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 25 currency prices grew while 9 fell from April 3.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,471 rials. On April 3, one euro was 45,229 rials.

Currency Rial on April 4 Rial on April 3 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,058 52,809 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,466 46,297 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,947 3,920 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,918 3,875 1 Danish krone DKK 6,097 6,065 1 Indian rupee INR 503 504 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,558 136,512 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,107 15,118 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,689 27,714 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,365 5,365 1 Omani rial OMR 109,172 109,104 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,055 30,945 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,191 25,055 1 South African rand ZAR 2,249 2,236 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,315 1,310 1 Russian ruble RUB 458 457 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,210 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,539 27,353 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,131 31,079 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,283 38,258 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,403 1,403 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,411 31,477 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,658 8,671 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,807 5,808 100 Thai baths THB 114,604 114,571 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,883 8,858 1,000 South Korean won KRW 31,138 31,078 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,471 45,229 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,398 9,391 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,672 15,672 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,637 2,635 1 Afghan afghani AFN 591 591 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,864 12,860 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,700 24,670 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,461 74,615 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,836 3,836 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 470,541 rials and $1 at 434,626 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 438,931 rials, and the price of $1 was 405,429 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 633,000–636,000 rials, while one euro is about 686,000–689,000 rials.

