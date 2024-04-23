Iranian currency rates for April 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 23, Trend reports.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 16 currency prices grew while 22 fell from April 22.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 44,718 rials. On April 22, one euro was 44,700 rials.

Currency Rial on April 23 Rial on April 22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,827 51,995 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,056 46,139 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,849 3,848 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,808 3,812 1 Danish krone DKK 5,994 5,998 1 Indian rupee INR 504 504 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,253 136,239 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,079 15,091 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,135 27,141 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,360 5,363 1 Omani rial OMR 109,090 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,607 30,449 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,818 24,735 1 South African rand ZAR 2,194 2,197 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,293 1,291 1 Russian ruble RUB 455 452 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,202 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,046 26,941 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,821 30,845 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,253 38,205 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,397 1,391 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,467 31,469 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,624 8,610 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,799 5,801 100 Thai baths THB 113,288 113,936 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,791 8,782 1,000 South Korean won KRW 30,458 30,545 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,718 44,700 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,422 9,425 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,690 15,724 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,585 2,596 1 Afghan afghani AFN 582 584 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,844 12,818 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,689 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 72,999 73,074 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,833 3,845 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,999

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 467,369 rials and $1 at 438,962 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 436,287 rials, and the price of $1 was 409,769 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 649,000–652,000 rials, while one euro is about 691,000–694,000 rials.

