Iranian currency rates for April 23

Business Materials 23 April 2024 09:53 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 23, Trend reports.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 16 currency prices grew while 22 fell from April 22.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 44,718 rials. On April 22, one euro was 44,700 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 23

Rial on April 22

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,827

51,995

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,056

46,139

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,849

3,848

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,808

3,812

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,994

5,998

1 Indian rupee

INR

504

504

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,253

136,239

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,079

15,091

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,135

27,141

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,360

5,363

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,090

109,091

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,607

30,449

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,818

24,735

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,194

2,197

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,293

1,291

1 Russian ruble

RUB

455

452

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,202

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,046

26,941

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,700

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,821

30,845

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,253

38,205

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,397

1,391

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,467

31,469

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,624

8,610

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,799

5,801

100 Thai baths

THB

113,288

113,936

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,791

8,782

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

30,458

30,545

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

44,718

44,700

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,422

9,425

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,690

15,724

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,585

2,596

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

582

584

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,844

12,818

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,689

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

72,999

73,074

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,833

3,845

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

11,999

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 467,369 rials and $1 at 438,962 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 436,287 rials, and the price of $1 was 409,769 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 649,000–652,000 rials, while one euro is about 691,000–694,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X: @BaghishovElnur

