Expert: If Iran doesn’t approve FATF, nuclear deal becomes meaningless

17 December 2019 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran spends some $10M on Mashhad-Chenaran railway construction
Business 14:48
Iran discloses production volumes of ship spare parts
Business 14:23
Iran’s biggest aluminum smelter ready to be commissioned
Business 14:15
Production of major metals up in Iran
Business 11:51
Iranian currency rates for Dec.17
Finance 11:00
Iran's gov't to continue ban on cars import next year
Business 09:34
Latest
Iran spends some $10M on Mashhad-Chenaran railway construction
Business 14:48
Uzbekistan to export textile products to Japan
Business 14:44
Crude oil production declines in Georgia
Oil&Gas 14:26
Iran discloses production volumes of ship spare parts
Business 14:23
EU lawmakers tweak proposed rules on sustainable investments
Europe 14:22
SOCAR's carbamide plant announces tender for batteries
Tenders 14:22
Electricity production increases in Georgia
Oil&Gas 14:15
Iran’s biggest aluminum smelter ready to be commissioned
Business 14:15
Azerbaijan increases volume of rail transportation
Business 14:14