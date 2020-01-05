Iran to decide on fifth step to reduce JCPOA commitments tonight

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi announced on Sunday that President Hassan Rouhani's cabinet will hold an important meeting tonight to decide on the fifth phase of cutting down its nuclear commitments that will determine the country's approach regarding the JCPOA, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said that some decisions had been taken for the fifth step, but due to the current situation, an important meeting will be held on the fifth step which can impact the previous decisions.

"Today's decision wil determine Iran's policy concerning the implementation of the JCPOA and the future of the deal," Mousavi said.

