Iran announces final step in reducing commitments to JCPOA

5 January 2020 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.5
Trend:

The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced in a statement the fifth and final step in reducing Iran's commitments to JCPOA.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran no longer faces any restrictions on its nuclear program including enrichment capacity, percentage of enrichment, amount of enriched material, and research and development, the Iranian Government announced in a statement tonight on Sunday, Trend reports.

The statement of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is as follows:

The Islamic Republic of Iran, in a fifth step in reducing its commitments, sets aside the last key case of its operational limitations in JCPOA, including the "limit on the number of centrifuges".

As such, the Islamic Republic of Iran's nuclear program no longer faces any operating restrictions including enrichment capacity, percent enrichment, amount of enriched material, and R&D.

From now onward, Iran's nuclear program, is merely based on its technical needs. Iran's cooperation with the IAEA will continue.

If the sanctions are lifted and Iran benefits from its interests, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to return to its obligations. The IAEA is obliged to take the necessary steps and arrangements in this context with Iran`s president.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran to decide on fifth step to reduce JCPOA commitments tonight
Nuclear Program 18:47
EU's Borrell invites Iran's foreign affairs minister to Brussels
Europe 16:35
Unemployment rate drops in Iran
Business 16:00
Iran’s exports grow
Business 15:22
Iran’s cotton production expected to increase
Business 15:07
Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mine & Trade: Foreign investment grows
Business 14:17
Latest
Croatia's opposition candidate set to win presidential vote
Europe 23:25
Venezuela opposition pushes to re-elect Guaido as congress chief
Other News 22:15
Kazakhstan to save over $8M by eliminating certificates
ICT 21:00
Austrian Foreign Ministry announces fighting cyberattack, potentially from state actor
Europe 20:39
4 illegal immigrants killed in boat crash off western Turkey
Turkey 19:55
Iraqi parliament asks gov't to end presence of foreign forces in Iraq
Other News 19:21
Iran to decide on fifth step to reduce JCPOA commitments tonight
Nuclear Program 18:47
Death toll of Indonesian capital floods climbs to 60, search for missing persons persists
Other News 17:48
394 candidates for MP registered in Azerbaijan
Society 17:21