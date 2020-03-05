Iran's Atomic Organization responds to IAEA reports

TEHRAN, Iran, March 5

Trend:

Iran's Spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization Behrouz Kamalvandi said that IAEA doesn't have the right to ask Iran any nuclear program-related questions it sees fit, Trend reports via ISNA.

"The agency is not a research organization, but rather a supervisory body. It should report or inform, then come to investigate," he said.

Kamalvandi's reply came in following the IAEA's report on the JCPOA issues.

“Our activities are fully transparent. The enrichment of all types of centrifuges, heavy water research and development, are in fact in the reports issued quarterly by the Agency on the basis of JCPOA,” he said.

“Iran has specific legal consideration regarding provision of access to the agency, and we have always insisted on those considerations, including agency's asking for certain information about some locations,” said Kamalvandi.

“The last 16 reports of the agency, after JCPOA, fully confirm that we are fulfilling our commitments well,” said the official.

Referring to the second report published by IAEA, Kamalvandi said that Iran wasn't able to provide certain information.

"We made it clear that certain information could not be provided, since IAEA's requests for information and access should have legal base. Without it, any country, including Iran, can deny it."

Iran has tripled its stockpile of enriched uranium over the past three months and failed to provide inspectors access to two undeclared sites, the UN nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday, in two reports that will raise concerns about the pace at which Tehran is ramping up its atomic activity.

One of the reports said Iran’s total enriched uranium stockpile had reached 1,020.9kg, up 648.6kg since the previous quarterly report.

A second report said Tehran had failed to respond to three letters and follow-up reminders from the IAEA, which had questions “related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities at three locations in Iran.”