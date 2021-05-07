Progress has been made in lifting JCPOA related sanctions - Head of Iranian President's office

Nuclear Program 7 May 2021 07:44 (UTC+04:00)
Progress has been made in lifting JCPOA related sanctions - Head of Iranian President's office

Head of Iranian President's office Mahmoud Vaezi said talks in Vienna are pursued within the framework of the principles set by the Islamic Republic, Trend reports citing İRNA.

He further said that based on reported attained, some progress have been made in the issue of lifting the JCPOA-related sanctions.

In response to a question Thursday night about some serious disagreements in the negotiations, the senior official said that given the fact talks are still going on, steps taken so far are promising so certain claims that there are some disagreements leading to disruption of the overall negotiation process are not true.

He further pointed out that with the current procedure, it could be predicted thanks to the skill and capabilities of the Iranian negotiating team, lifting of sanctions will not be out of reach while observing the red lines of the country's top decision-making authorities.

Vaezi added that one thing to top agenda in this situation is Iran's national interests.

The official further noted that with the present process of the Vienna talks, as the President emphasized in the cabinet meeting, the complete lifting of sanctions is not out of reach and we must all follow the same path.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan launches system for predicting impact of tax benefits on state revenues
Azerbaijan launches system for predicting impact of tax benefits on state revenues
Azerbaijan's AzFina, CBA developing bill on regulation of payment systems
Azerbaijan's AzFina, CBA developing bill on regulation of payment systems
Kazakh IT company involved in creation of &quot;smart&quot; settlements in Azerbaijan
Kazakh IT company involved in creation of "smart" settlements in Azerbaijan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Brazil's COVID-19 cases surpass 15 million Other News 08:20
Turkmenistan offers business opportunities for Swiss private sector in number of areas Business 07:45
Progress has been made in lifting JCPOA related sanctions - Head of Iranian President's office Nuclear Program 07:44
Turkey, Brazil and US remain main exporters of poultry meat to Georgia Business 07:44
Turkey's central bank leaves key policy rate unchanged at 19% Finance 07:38
Tajikistan official confirms the death of 19 citizens in the recent border clashes Tajikistan 07:36
GM posts strong performance in Q1 Finance 06:53
Bundestag approves easing of COVID-19 rules for immunized people Europe 06:11
Diamond demand in China directly benefits Botswana: De Beers Business 05:27
U.S. weekly jobless claims drop to 498,000, marking new low during pandemic Economy 04:39
WHO says COVID-19 vaccine supply hitches could reignite upticks in Africa Other News 03:45
Food prices continue to climb in April - FAO World 02:51
Turkey reports over 22 388 COVID-19 cases Turkey 02:04
At least 23 killed in Rio de Janeiro favela gun battle Other News 01:18
Kyrgyzstan is interested in establishing joint Kyrgyz-Korean enterprises Kyrgyzstan 00:24
Turkey's 1Q2021 revenues from car export to int'l market grow Turkey 00:01
We reject, don't recognize decision of Latvian gov't on so-called "Armenian genocide" - Turkish Defense Ministry Turkey 6 May 23:12
Georgia launches campaign to popularize state agricultural insurance program Business 6 May 23:11
New “Azerbaijan” Ro-Pax ship built in country’s shipyard to make its first voyage from Port of Baku (PHOTO/VİDEO) Economy 6 May 23:07
Former Maldives president hurt in blast outside home Other News 6 May 22:49
Turkey’s inactive COVID-19 vaccine makes it to WHO list Turkey 6 May 22:09
Saudi Arabia showing interest in importing Azerbaijan's AzGranata products Business 6 May 21:44
Araghchi arrives in Vienna to attend 4th round of JCPOA talks Politics 6 May 21:40
Kazakhstan - Greece trade down y-o-y Business 6 May 21:36
Georgian banks see profit in 1Q2021 Finance 6 May 21:35
Azerbaijan’s Azerishig company opens tender to buy various combined, storage accessories Tenders 6 May 21:12
Uzbek TPP to use German equipment for energy production Oil&Gas 6 May 21:12
Azerbaijani national team holds podium training for upcoming Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (VIDEO) Society 6 May 20:19
International Bank of Azerbaijan opens tender to buy Cisco network switches Tenders 6 May 18:51
Kazakhstan, Russia lift mutual restrictions on import, transit of livestock products Kazakhstan 6 May 18:38
World auto concerns’ production volume to decrease during 6M2021 Transport 6 May 18:32
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office welcomes release of Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan Politics 6 May 17:59
Greece decreases petroleum oil exports from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 6 May 17:52
Sputnik Light vaccine can be used for people aged 18-60 Russia 6 May 17:51
Moderna booster increases antibodies against COVID-19 variants, early data shows US 6 May 17:48
Azerbaijan names amount of subsidies paid out for cropping Business 6 May 17:45
Yerevan ready to exert all efforts to fulfill trilateral agreements on Karabakh - acting PM of Armenia Armenia 6 May 17:41
Lebanon could gradually go dark as cash for electricity runs out Arab World 6 May 17:40
New greenhouse to be built in Turkmenistan’s Mary region Business 6 May 17:35
Several digitalization projects implemented in Kazakh oil & gas sector Kazakhstan 6 May 17:30
Kazakhstan's president decides to provide humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan 6 May 17:16
Real estate purchases soar in Kazakhstan Business 6 May 17:14
Saudi Arabia eyes importing finished meat products from Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 6 May 17:13
Azerbaijan's non-oil exports show positive trend despite impact of COVID-19 - minister Business 6 May 17:11
Kazakh Kazgeology eyes working on promising areas of natural resources Business 6 May 17:07
Main part of Iran's trade carried out by sea - analyst Transport 6 May 17:06
Israel and Korea to sign free trade agreement next week Israel 6 May 17:05
EU continues to support Georgia SMEs Business 6 May 17:00
Azerbaijan launches system for predicting impact of tax benefits on state revenues Economy 6 May 16:56
Azerbaijan's AzFina, CBA developing bill on regulation of payment systems Economy 6 May 16:55
Georgia's minister claims inflation in country to decrease in coming months Business 6 May 16:53
Kazakhstan reports increase in oil, natural gas prices Business 6 May 16:51
Azerbaijan may change procedure for navigation on inland waters for fishing vessels Society 6 May 16:47
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 6 Society 6 May 16:43
Construction of Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway in Azerbaijan continues (VIDEO) Society 6 May 16:37
Azerbaijan confirms 844 more COVID-19 cases, 2,057 recoveries Society 6 May 16:37
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy power cables via tender Tenders 6 May 16:35
Kazakh-Georgian Economic Union to focus on int'l trade and dev't of transport services - Honorary Consul Business 6 May 16:31
First section of Georgian Rikoti Highway to open soon Transport 6 May 16:29
Kazakh IT company involved in creation of "smart" settlements in Azerbaijan ICT 6 May 16:25
Japanese TEPSCO to join creating green energy zone in Azerbaijan's liberated territories Oil&Gas 6 May 16:21
Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency eyes to purchase new mine clearance equipment Society 6 May 16:13
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for construction of security facility for gas treatment Tenders 6 May 16:05
Turkmen Ministry of Construction extends tender for design of buildings Tenders 6 May 16:05
Georgia to host annual meeting of ADB board of governors Business 6 May 16:05
Spain tourist arrivals slump 76% in March, recovery still far off Europe 6 May 16:04
Azerbaijan's construction sector output to grow till 2026 - expert Construction 6 May 15:55
Trade ministry discloses volume of cereals imported by Austria from Turkey Turkey 6 May 15:54
Share of mining sector in Baku's industrial production disclosed Business 6 May 15:50
Amazing opportunities created for athletes in Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena - Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation Society 6 May 15:50
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of chemicals Tenders 6 May 15:45
Kazakhstan's National Bank unveils preliminary balance of payments data Finance 6 May 15:40
Statistics on trade turnover between Spain, Turkmenistan revealed Business 6 May 15:35
Uzbekistan receives permission to export pomegranates to China Uzbekistan 6 May 15:31
Moderna raises 2021 sales forecast for COVID-19 vaccine to $19.2 billion US 6 May 15:29
Not calling released soldiers as "POWs" by OSCE Minsk Group - outrageous - Armenian media Armenia 6 May 15:23
Tesla developing platform to allow car owners in China data access US 6 May 15:15
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 6 May 15:14
Over 10 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Saudi Arabia Arab World 6 May 15:12
Russia reports over 7,600 COVID-19 cases in the past day Russia 6 May 15:09
Revanchist statements in Armenia mustn't be taken seriously - Azerbaijani Security Council Politics 6 May 15:07
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan fluctuate Finance 6 May 15:06
No reason to worry about fulfillment of trilateral statement - Azerbaijan's Security Council Politics 6 May 15:05
Nominations for gas flows at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 6 May 15:03
Azerbaijan to build road to legendary "Isa Spring" in Shusha city Society 6 May 15:03
EU countries agree to open up to Israeli tourists Europe 6 May 14:56
Turkmenistan names data on deposits in credit institutions Finance 6 May 14:47
Iran unveils volume of transit through Gilan Province Transport 6 May 14:44
Largest share of Uzbek textile production falls on Fergana region Uzbekistan 6 May 14:40
Turkey boosts export of cars to Kazakhstan Turkey 6 May 14:30
Turkey publishes data on 4M2021 steel exports Turkey 6 May 14:30
Iran's Amir-Kabir Petrochemical Company beats sets new production record Oil&Gas 6 May 14:30
Turkey's 4M2021 exports of locally-made furniture up in value Turkey 6 May 14:24
Turkey reveals 4M2021 data on export of grains, legumes to Azerbaijan Turkey 6 May 14:23
Exports through Iran's Astara border checkpoint increase Business 6 May 14:16
Uzbekistan to launch several TPPs in 2021 Oil&Gas 6 May 14:16
Uzbek agency reveals data on most profitable companies Uzbekistan 6 May 14:16
ADB approves loan for construction of Georgia’s Olympic swimming pool Finance 6 May 14:13
Georgia in talks with Johnson & Johnson and Novavax to receive vaccines Georgia 6 May 14:12
Georgian ISET-PI shares pricing on residential real estate in Tbilisi Business 6 May 14:11
All news