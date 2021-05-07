Iran says no need for direct or indirect talks with US

TEHRAN, Iran, May.7

Trend:

There is no need for direct or indirect Iran-US talks, said Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports via IRNA.

"The JCPOA Joint Meeting in Vienna is not between Iran and the US. The P4+1 group, alongside the European Union as the agreement collaborator, is focusing on the deal with Iran, and how the sides could fully comply with their commitments," he said.

"In this regard the P4+1 and the European Union decided to coordinate and be in contact with the US. Iran did not make this decision since the Trump administration did not negotiate with us when it left the deal or when it imposed illegal sanctions on Iran," said the official.

"So, there is no necessity to have any direct or indirect talks with the US," he said.

"Although, if Washington is sincere, it should returns to its commitments, and sit down at the JCPOA negotiating table," Khatibzadeh said.

"Right now it is better to focus on process of reviving the JCPOA and it is too soon to make any conclusions," he said.

He went on to add that any action, other than the US lifting sanctions off Iran, wouldn't be acceptable for Iran, and it all makes the US return to the deal impossible.