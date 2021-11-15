Iranian MP discusses Vienna talks

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 15

Trend:

The national interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran must be secured by obtaining the necessary guarantees in Vienna talks, said Iranian Member of Parliament Masoud Pezeshkian, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

In fact, despite several changes of administrations, the framework of negotiations and agreements stays unchanged, said Pezeshkian.

He said that Iran's MFA should facilitate interactions with the world.

The negative views of the JCPOA will not led to an optimistic result of negotiations.

"Therefore, the State Department, which is responsible for the negotiations, must do its job with a careful and expert view."

Iranian MP noted that the Vienna talks must lead to releasing of some of Iran's blocked assets around the world.

Managing Director of Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Ali Naderi has declared that more than 3.5 billion dollars of Iran’s assets blocked in another country have been unfrozen recently.

Some Iranian news outlets have reported that $7 billion of Iranian money is frozen in India.

Iran will not discuss its nuclear program and the progress it has made in talks with world powers scheduled for later this month.