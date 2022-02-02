Russia interested in restoring Iranian nuclear deal - permanent rep to UN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

Trend:

Russia is interested in restoring the Iranian nuclear deal and proceeding from the progress of the negotiations in Vienna, an agreement can be reached, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said at a press conference dedicated to the beginning of Russia's chairmanship in the UN Security Council, Trend reports citing TASS.

“We are greatly interested in the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear deal and the fulfillment of the obligations by all sides upon this agreement,” Nebenzya said while answering a question about Moscow's interest in cooperation with Washington in this sphere.

“As far as I know, the negotiations are held in Vienna and we can expect that an agreement will be reached,” the diplomat said.

The eighth round of negotiations resumed in Vienna on January 3 after the New Year holiday to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in its original form and return the US to this multilateral agreement.

The work is being carried out both within the Joint Commission of Iran and Russia, UK, Germany, China and France and as part of separate consultations with the US without Tehran, which is not yet ready for a direct dialogue with the US side.

The negotiators have already agreed to speed up the process of working on the draft agreement. It is assumed that the eighth round may be the last one as the participants in the consultations intend to complete the work in February 2022.