Iran's nuclear industry to boost country's development in many areas, VP says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Iran's nuclear industry and nuclear activities will boost the country's development in many areas, said Mohammad Eslami, Vice President and Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Trend reports.

He made the remark in a meeting with a group of Iranian citizens regarding the nuclear industry in Tehran on December 26.

According to Eslami, Iran has complete self-confidence in the nuclear industry and nuclear activities. This self-confidence is the basis of Iran's great development in agriculture, electricity, environmental protection, and other fields. Iran is advancing in this direction with its resources.

Eslami added that some countries are trying to present Iran as a very dangerous country by showing that Iran's nuclear program is dangerous. While Iran declares that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, it clearly and transparently declares that it intends to use it for its own development. All of Iran's nuclear activities are within the framework of International Atomic Energy Agency laws, and all parties already know this.

Iran’s nuclear program was the subject of the JCPOA, a deal signed by Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) on January 16, 2016. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the JCPOA and imposed new sanctions on Iran as of November 2018.

Iran claims that its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes, but the IAEA has reported that Iran has increased its highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months and now has 4,745 kilograms of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more than the amount allowed for Iran in the JCPOA.

Recently, some world media reports cited the IAEA as saying that Iran’s 60 percent enriched uranium reserves had increased from 6.7 kg to 128 kg.

Iran has been trying to resume talks with the other parties on its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main goals of Iran are to end the sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries, access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude oil exports.

