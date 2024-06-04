Tehran to retaliate for anti-Iranian nuclear resolution - vice president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Tehran will definitely respond to the approval of the anti-Iranian resolution on the nuclear program, Vice President of Iran and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami told reporters in the Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, located in western Iran, Trend reports.

He said the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran is following parliament's strategic action plan. It values its operations within the Agreement on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

"The opposing sides have not fulfilled their commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, and Iran, in turn, has reduced its commitments. Currently, Iran is in a phase of reducing commitments," Eslami noted.

The Vice President noted that the parties to the JCPOA, as well as the US, which withdrew from the agreement, did not fulfill their obligations.

"Moreover, the US does not allow other countries to cooperate with Iran. According to Article 36 of the JCPOA, Iran has the legal right to reduce its obligations if the parties withdraw from the agreement, do not return to the agreement, and do not fulfill their obligations," he added.

Under Article 26 of the nuclear deal, if one party fails to fulfill its obligations, the other party may suspend its obligations in whole or in part. Under Article 36 of the nuclear agreement, if Iran believes that the 5+1 group has not fulfilled its obligations under the agreement, it can raise this issue in the joint commission.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament adopted a strategic plan to counter the sanctions, citing the non-fulfillment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran. Based on the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran stopped the implementation of additional measures and an additional protocol included in the nuclear deal. As a consequence, the monitoring mechanism of the IAEA was reduced by 20–30 percent.