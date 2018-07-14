Iranian nation, government to remain united in face of US pressure - Rouhani

Tehran, Iran, July 14

By A. Shirazi - Trend

President Hassan Rouhani said the Iranian government and nation would remain united in the face of the US, noting that the Islamic Republic will continue to manage people’s lives despite pressures.

The Iranian nation resisted the US and its policy of pressure 40 years ago during the 1979 Islamic revolution and finally achieved victory, Rouhani said on July 14 after a meeting with Iranian Parliament speaker Ali Larijani and Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani in Tehran, Iranian media reported.

He added that the Iranian nation will one more time resist until another victory against bullying powers.

“Today, Washington’s ruling system is more hated than ever in the region and among Muslim nations. We have no doubt that the US and its allies will not be able to go ahead with the current policy they have adopted against the Islamic world”.

The path of the Islamic Republic, which is path of Islamic moderation and interaction with its friendly countries across the world, will continue instead, Rouhani noted.

He further gave the Iranian nation assurances that the government would be able to manage the economy and people’s lives without any problem despite impending US sanctions against Tehran.

US President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Washington was walking away from the nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was reached in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China - plus Germany.

Trump also said he would reinstate US nuclear sanctions on Iran and impose "the highest level" of economic bans on the Islamic Republic.

