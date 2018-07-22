Rouhani: war with Iran mother of all wars

22 July 2018 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, July 22
By A. Shirazi - Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned US President Donald Trump not to pursue hostile policies against Tehran, saying, “You will regret it”.

“We are men of honor and have guaranteed the security of the region’s waterways throughout the history. Don’t play with the lion’s tail, this would only lead to regret,” Rouhani said on July 22 in Tehran, Fars news agency reported.

Rouhani made the remarks addressing a meeting attended by the Iranian representatives in foreign countries.

"America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace and war with Iran is the mother of all wars," he added.

The president continued that Iran would not accept the language of threat and that its military might is only for deterrent purposes.

“Threats will boost solidarity among us and we will certainly defeat the US,” Rouhani said.

Rouhani further touched upon the Iran nuclear deal after the US withdrawal, saying “Washington’s first objective was to have us violate the nuclear deal on our own; then they tried to provoke the IAEA but they failed.”

Their third step was to convince EU to make changes to the JCPOA, he said, adding that Trump made a lot of efforts, but at the end he was forced to walk away from the agreement on his own.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May, and Washington now plans to reimpose sanctions on Tehran next month. The first round of US sanctions on Iran goes into effect in August, followed by ones targeting Iran's oil exports in November.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
The soccer ball Putin gave to Trump is undergoing a routine security check
Russia 21 July 21:02
Iran's oil sale via IRENEX needs hard and fast rules (Exclusive)
Business 21 July 17:39
Iran rejects remarks by US assistant secretary on Tehran-Ankara ties (Exclusive)
Business 21 July 17:21
Khamenei: no stop in talks with EU
Politics 21 July 15:55
Amazon, Toyota, Alcoa and others working to counter Trump's tariff plans
US 21 July 13:50
Trump says those criticizing his ‘too nice’ stance on Putin are hypocrites
US 21 July 12:48
Latest
Details of paid loans to various sectors by Iranian banks
Business 12:00
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for July 22
Business 10:52
Turkmenistan continues to seize Iranian trucks – envoy
Business 10:37
Powerful earthquake jolts southern Iran
Society 10:10
Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 93 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:54
Azerbaijani companies in Turkey work globally from the country - chairman of DEIK Turkey-Azerbaijan Business Council
Economy news 08:43
Cuba's president unveils new cabinet
Other News 08:25
Azerbaijan valued partner country for International Energy Agency: Fatih Birol (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 07:08
S.Korea asks for exemption from US auto tariffs
Other News 06:51