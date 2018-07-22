Rouhani: war with Iran mother of all wars

Tehran, Iran, July 22

By A. Shirazi - Trend:



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned US President Donald Trump not to pursue hostile policies against Tehran, saying, “You will regret it”.



“We are men of honor and have guaranteed the security of the region’s waterways throughout the history. Don’t play with the lion’s tail, this would only lead to regret,” Rouhani said on July 22 in Tehran, Fars news agency reported.

Rouhani made the remarks addressing a meeting attended by the Iranian representatives in foreign countries.



"America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace and war with Iran is the mother of all wars," he added.



The president continued that Iran would not accept the language of threat and that its military might is only for deterrent purposes.



“Threats will boost solidarity among us and we will certainly defeat the US,” Rouhani said.

Rouhani further touched upon the Iran nuclear deal after the US withdrawal, saying “Washington’s first objective was to have us violate the nuclear deal on our own; then they tried to provoke the IAEA but they failed.”

Their third step was to convince EU to make changes to the JCPOA, he said, adding that Trump made a lot of efforts, but at the end he was forced to walk away from the agreement on his own.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May, and Washington now plans to reimpose sanctions on Tehran next month. The first round of US sanctions on Iran goes into effect in August, followed by ones targeting Iran's oil exports in November.

