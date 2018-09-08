IRGC kills 6 members of terror team in western Iran

8 September 2018 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Trend:

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran have announced that its forces killed six members of a terror team in the western province of Kurdistan on Sept. 7.

An IRGC statement read that the killed were members of PJAK, an offshoot of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Sepahnews reported.

According to the statement, the terrorist team attacked a border post in Iran’s western province of Kurdistan back in July.

The statement said IRGC managed to trap the terrorists in a complex in a complex and accurate intelligence operation in Kamyaran region of Kurdistan Province, according to the report.

IRGC said that some other members of the terrorist team got injured, but managed to escape, leaving weapons, ammo and communication equipment behind.

