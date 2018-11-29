Iran, Pakistan military leadership discuss defense cooperation

The Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, has held important meetings with Pakistan’s top military leadership and discussed ways to enhance defense cooperation, IRNA reports.

Heading a senior military delegation from Tehran, Rear Admiral Sayyari is participating in Pakistan’s 10th International Defense Exhibition and seminar, IDEAS 2018 in Karachi.

The Iranian delegation comprises of senior officials from Army, Air Force, Navy and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Rear Admiral Sayyari and Pakistan Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan during a meeting have stressed the need for further enhancing cooperation between the two countries in defense sector.

They also discussed cooperation in joint training programs between air forces of Iran and Pakistan.

He also met with Pakistan Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi during which both sides agreed to enhance marine cooperation in Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden.

Admiral Abbasi on the occasion underlined Pakistan’s willingness to sign a naval agreement with Iran.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed mutual cooperation in military training, exchanging visits by flotillas, fighting insecurity in the sea, exchange of intelligence, joint military drills, cooperation in the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean, and technical cooperation.

Rear Admiral Sayyari, for his part, said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan as two friendly, brotherly and neighboring states do not allow foreigners to interfere and sow discord between them at all.”

The Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army also held an important meeting with Pakistan’s Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat on military cooperation.

