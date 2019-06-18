Rouhani: Collapse of nuclear deal not to benefit Iran, France, world

18 June 2019 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

There is no doubt that the collapse of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is not in favor of Iran, France, the region and the world, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said while accepting credentials from French Ambassador to Iran Philippe Thiebaud, Trend reports referring to the Iranian presidential administration’s website.

European members of the agreement have very short time to protect JCPOA, he added.

The current conditions are sensitive and France, along with other members of the European Union, still has the opportunity to take advantage of the short time that remains [before the expiry of Iran's deadline to the EU early next month] to play its historical part in maintaining this agreement, because there is no doubt that failure of the JCPOA will not benefit Iran, France, region and the world, the President said.

Emphasizing Iran's patience since the unilateral withdrawal of US President Donald Trump from the nuclear deal, Rouhani noted that Tehran has remained in the agreement, officially known as JCPOA, at the request of France and other members of the European Union to offset the effects of Washington’s pullout from the accord.

JCPOA between Iran and the 5 + 1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, Germany) was in place since January 2016. The US announced about its withdrawal from a nuclear deal on May 8, 2018 and imposed sanctions on Iran in November that year.

