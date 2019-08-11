Iranian President says US should revise ‘incorrect’ Middle East policy

11 August 2019 22:54 (UTC+04:00)

The United States should revise its policy toward the Middle East and take steps aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday during the phone conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

“Tehran believes that the ease of regional tensions is beneficial for everyone and we hope that the Americans realise that the path they have chosen is incorrect, which will not have any winner. They have to change their behaviour”, Rouhani said, as quoted by the presidential press service.

The Iranian leader pointed out that “some extraregional countries” were trying to destabilise the situation in the Middle East.

“Iran has put all its effort in this regard and believes that maintaining security in this region guarantees the development of the region, as well as the interests of its peoples”, Rouhani stressed.

He added that Tehran was ready to negotiate with friendly nations to ensure peace and stability in the region.

