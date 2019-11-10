Iran’s Zarif to visit Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Kazakhstan Nov. 11, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Abbas Mousavi said at a press conference, Trend reports via ISNA.

Mousavi said that the Iranian foreign minister will meet with the Kazakh officials on Nov. 11 and 12.

The spokesperson noted that Iranian officials are expected to hold several international meetings.

Mousavi added that on Nov. 9, Zarif attended the 24th meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attended the meeting of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons in Moscow.

