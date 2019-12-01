Registration of candidates for parliamentary election starts in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The registration of candidates for the parliamentary election started in Iran on December 1, Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

The registration will last until December 7.

The parliamentary election in Iran will be held on February 21, 2020.

This parliamentary election will be the 11th parliamentary election in Iran after the Islamic Revolution.

Any citizen can run for election in Iran. However, the Guardian Council selects the pretenders in accordance with the following criteria. The pretenders must practice Islam, be a citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran, be loyal to the constitution. The pretenders must have a master’s degree. The pretenders must be healthy. The pretenders’ minimum age must be 30 and maximum age - 75.

