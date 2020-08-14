Zarif arrives in Beyrut

Foreign Minister Mohammd Javad Zarif arrived in Beirut late on Thursday for talks with senior Lebanese officials, Trend reports citing İRNA.

Welcomed by Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe late on Thursday, Zarif arrived in Beirut to express solidarity with the Lebanese government and nation over the deadly blast in the capital.

During his visit to the Arab state, Zarif is scheduled to sit down for talks with the senior Lebanese officials and discuss the latest developments in that country following the recent explosion.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi announced that one of Iran's top-ranking officials would visit Lebanon in the coming days.

Following the blast in Beirt, Zarif attended the Lebanese embassy in Tehran and signed memorial book opened up for the victims of the incident.