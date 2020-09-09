Jahangiri congratulates Tajikistan PM on Independence Day
Iran’s Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri congratulated Tajikistan's Independence Day in a letter to that country’s Prime Minister, Kokhir Rasulzoda, Trend reports citing IRNA.
In his message, Jahangiri hoped that the two countries would use the existing capacities to strengthen the relations in line with reducing the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the brotherly ties.
Earlier on Wednesday, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in a message to his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon congratulated the nation and officials of Tajikistan on that country's National Day.
