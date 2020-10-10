Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif arrives in China

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in the southern province of Yunnan at the head of a high-ranking delegation on Friday, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who has traveled to China at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, arrived in the southern province of Yunnan at the head of a high-ranking delegation.

Upon arrival on Friday, Foreign Minister Zarif was welcomed by Chinese officials.

He will meet and hold talks with his Chinese counterpart on Saturday, October 10, 2020.