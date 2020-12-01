Iranian gov't has one-month deadline to suspend implementation of NPT Additional Protocol

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 1

Iranian Member of Parliament agreed to offer the government a one-month deadline to suspend implementation of the Additional Protocol.



An Iranian MP Alireza Zakani proposed the deadline of the suspension of the Additional Protocol during the public session today on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.



“All oversights beyond safeguards, including the Additional Protocol, should be stopped one month after the law is passed in parliament,” the head of the Parliamentary Research Center and Iranian MP, Alireza Zakani said.



"The one-month deadline to suspend the Additional Protocol allows us to verify the lifting of sanctions and banking and oil problems,” he said.



Article 6 of the “Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions” says “The government is obliged to suspend the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol within two months of the adoption of this law, in case of non-fulfillment of the P4 + 1 obligations towards Iran and non-normalization of banking relations and removal of barriers to Iran's oil export.”



The Parliament reduced the timeline from 2 months to 1 month today.



In a public session today (Tuesday, December 1), the Iran Parliament, while reviewing the details of the “Strategic Action Plan to lift sanctions”, has agreed with Article 5 of the plan to design a new heavy water reactor.



Therefore, according to Article 5, the Atomic Energy Organization is obliged to design another 40 MW heavy water reactor to produce hospital radioisotopes, simultaneously with the optimization of the Arak heavy water reactor, and to announce the commissioning time of this reactor to the parliament.

Article 3 states that the AEOI is obliged to install, inject gas, enrich and store materials to the appropriate degree of enrichment within three months, using at least 1000 IR-2m machines in the underground facility in Natanz. AEOI must transfer any enrichment and R&D operations using IR-6 centrifuges to Fordow during this period and start the enrichment operation with at least 164 machines of this type. This must be increased to 1000 machines by the end of 1399 (March 2021).

AEOI is obliged to operate a metal uranium production plant in Isfahan within five months of the adoption of the law, the plan said.