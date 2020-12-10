Iran blacklists US envoy for destructive role in Yemen humanitarian crisis

Iran's Foreign Ministry in a statement on Wednesday highlighted US ambassador Christopher Henzel's pivotal role in humanitarian crisis in Yemen and placed his name on the sanctions list of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trend reports citing İRNA.

The statement referred to US ambassador Christopher Hansel's role in directing the devastating war and killing of the innocent and oppressed people of Yemen, providing arms, financial and political support for the aggressor coalition, continuing cruel and inhumane sanctions against the Yemeni people and assuming a role in the sinister scenario of Yemen disintegration as well as destructive actions to bring the political settlement of the Yemeni crisis to a deadlock as well as the continuation of the humanitarian disaster as the greatest tragedy of the century.

From this date on Christopher Henzel will be subject to the consequences and requirements set forth in the "Law on Combating Human Rights Violations and Adventurous and Terrorist Acts of the US in the Region" and all competent authorities will take appropriate action in accordance with the law, the statement said.