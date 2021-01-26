Iran CBI Governor to visit Oman

Politics 26 January 2021 13:39 (UTC+04:00)
Iran CBI Governor to visit Oman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

Trend:

The Iran Central Bank Public Relations Department has announced that the CBI Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati will leave for Muscat today for a two-day trip at the invitation of Omani officials today, Trend reports via IRNA.

The CBA said that Hemmati will discuss the deepening of banking and trade relations between the two countries in light of the new international developments.

Tehran and Muscat had agreed in 2018 to connect the two countries' banking payment networks through a switch system for the access of Iranian and Oman bank card holders to ATMs.

To expand bilateral cooperation between the two countries, two countries accepted to open the branches of Saderat and Melli banks of Iran based in Oman.

According to the agreement reached between the governors of the central banks of Iran and Oman, it was decided that the officials of the central and commercial banks of the two countries would discuss technical issues as well.

