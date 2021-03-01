Iran hopes for 'various projects' on Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.1

Trend:

The situation with Azerbaijan's Nagorno Karabakh is a complex one, said Iran's Deputy FM Abbas Aragchi said during a press conference, Trend reports.

He went on to add that Nagorno Karabakh conflict is the reason for a long-lasting crisis in the Caucasus region.

He reminded that with the collapse of the Soviet Union, following the tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict turned into a full-blown war in the early 1990s.

"The war ended in occupation of Azerbaijan regions and the international community was unable to solve the crisis and the Minsk group was formed with the US, Russia and France," he said.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia. A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

Aragchi added that the reality of recent years shows that the OSCE MG was unsuccessful in finding a solution to the conflict.

As a result of the conflict, Armenia occupied Azerbaijan's Nagorno Karabakh and a number of adjacent regions.

"The Islamic republic of Iran stance was an oppose to the occupation, and Iran even provided Azerbaijan help during this time," Aragchi said, adding that Iran has always been ready to provide more help in diplomatic terms.

"Iran was opposed to occupation of Azerbaijan lands and signed an agreement with Azerbaijani government to build the Khoda Afarin dam, while the dam was in the occupied lands. The nature of this agreement was to oppose the Armenian invasion in Karabakh," he said.

Aragchi pointed out that Iran opposes any threat to territorial integrity of the regional countries, as well as role of foreign players in regional crisis.

An international conference about the Karabakh region was held in Qom seminary on Monday. The even was attended by Azerbaijan Ambassador in Iran Bunyad Huseynov, Iran's Ambassador in Azerbaijan Abbas Mousavi, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Alireza Arafi the head of Qom Seminary and Mohsen Rezaei the Secretary of Expediency Council, Hassan Ameli representative of Iran's Leader in Ardabil Province, Ali Nikzad the head of Iran and Azerbaijan friendship group in the Iranian parliament, and other officials.

Trend reports that representatives of Belarus, Russia, Georgia, Ukraine were also present at the conference.