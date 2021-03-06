Iran's Revolutionary Guard has disrupted airplane hijacking attempt

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.6

Trend:

Iran's Revolutionary Guard IRGC flight security has averted the attempted hijack of a passenger plane from Ahvaz to Mashhad on Thursday night.

The IRGC flight security unit has disrupted the hijacking attempt of a Fokker 100 passenger plane that belonged to Iran Air, said the IRGC in a statement on Friday, Trend reports citing ISNA.

" The attempt to hijack Iran Air passenger plane, Fokker 100 which took off from Ahvaz Airport to Mashhad flight No. 334 at 22:10 pm on Thursday night, was foiled by the IRGC security unit and after the emergency landing at Isfahan Airport, the perpetrator was arrested," the statement said.

"According to initial statements, the perpetrator attempted to land the plane at the airport of one of the Persian Gulf countries after the hijack. The flight passengers have traveled to the destination in perfect health with an alternative flight. The dimensions of this criminal activity are under investigation," it was noted in the statement.