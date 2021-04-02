Zarif to visit Central Asia in coming
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is traveling to four Central Asian countries for a 4-day trip beginning on April 5, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman, Trend reports citing İRNA.
Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh tweeted on Friday that Zarif would travel to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on April 5-8 to discuss mutual and regional cooperation.
Khatibzadeh said that expansion of ties with Central Asia and civilizational, historical, and cultural commonalities with regional states have always been a priority for Iran.
