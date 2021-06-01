Iran responds to reports about Venezuela bound warships

TEHRAN, Iran, June. 1

Iranian Government’s Spokesman called the movement of Iranian naval vessels destined for Venezuela, normal and within the international laws and regulations, after media reports about two Iranian warships whose final destination may be Venezuela, cautioning that everybody should avoid miscalculations in dealing with Iran, Trend reports citing ILNA.

Referring to the U.S. national security community reports on two Iranian naval vessels whose ultimate destination will be Venezuela, the Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said in a press conference that there is nothing abnormal in the friendly and traditional relations between Iran and Venezuela, and Iran considers its inalienable right to pursue friendly relations with all nations following international laws and regulations, in order to strengthen bilateral cooperation and international peace.

"The naval vessels of the Islamic Republic of Iran have always had positive and successful activities in the region and surrounding areas for peaceful purposes, including the fight against pirates, smugglers, and environmental protection,” he said.

Rabiee said that relations with Venezuela are not against any third country and there is no reason to worry about these relations.