Iran intends to reach balanced agreement with whole world – president-elect Ebrahim Raisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran intends to reach an agreement with all countries of the world within the framework of the principle of balanced and comprehensive understanding, Iran's president-elect Ebrahim Raisi said at a press-conference, Trend reports.

According to Raisi, Iran's foreign policy does not begin with a nuclear deal and will not be limited to discussions on a nuclear deal.

Iran supports any discussion that guarantees its national interests, and results will be important for Iran in the discussions, said Raisi.

He added that Iran's new government will not make the country's economic situation and people's livelihoods dependent on discussions. Significant changes will be made in the Iranian economy.

Reportedly, 113 local and foreign media covered the today’s press conference of the newly elected President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi.

As reported, Ebrahim Raisi won the 13th presidential election on June 18, 2021 with 17.9 million (61.9 percent) votes.