Iran shares data on number of vaccinated citizens in Tehran province
TEHRAN, Iran, June. 29
Trend:
The governor of Iran's capital, Tehran, announced that 7.3 percent of the population of Tehran province have received the coronavirus vaccine.
"So far, 1.062 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been used in Tehran province,” Tehran Governor Anoushirvan Mohseni Bandapi said, Trend reports citing IRNA.
He went on to say that 186,000 doses of vaccine are saved for people over 70 years of age in Tehran.
"Of this number, 70,000 people have not yet referred to the health centers of Tehran for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine."
Iran has administered at least 4,968,642 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far.
