Iran considers relations with neighboring countries a priority - Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iranian government considers relations with neighboring countries as priority, Press Secretary of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzade, Trend reports.

According to him, the country's government, headed by President Ibrahim Raisi, prioritizes relations with neighboring countries.

Khatibzade said that Iran will develop relations with all neighboring countries in a balanced way.

"Iran will work for regional development, peace and stability with the participation of all its neighbors", Khatibzade added.