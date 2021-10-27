Iran, Pakistan call for closer ties, vow to help Afghanistan

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his visiting Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday conferred about bilateral ties and regional issues such as Afghanistan, Trend reports according to Xinhua.

The meeting took place ahead of an upcoming ministerial meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors in the capital Tehran on Wednesday.

At a joint press conference after the meeting, Amir Abdollahian said that "we believe the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups in Afghanistan is the most important political strategy for all of us."

For his part, Qureshi said that "the people of Afghanistan deserve peace and tranquility."

"For four decades, they (Afghans) have suffered. We are the neighbors of Afghanistan, putting hands together, giving the very clear message to Afghans that we as neighbors stand by you in these difficult times," Qureshi noted.

Qureshi also expressed his country's commitment to enhancing bilateral relations with Iran in all areas, adding that Pakistan considers Iran a close neighbor and important country