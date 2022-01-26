Iran to support women's empowerment plans
TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.26
Trend:
Iran Interior Ministry is financing women's empowerment projects to support the Protection, Dignity, and Security of Women Against Violence Bill, said the Interior Minister, Trend reports citing IRNA.
The ministry's plans will support women who are head of households, widowed, divorced, unmarried, and families of prisoners, Ahmad Vahidi noted.
"The priority is helping women who are heads of households. The plans are intended to reduce social harm via the Social Affairs Organization," he indicated.
The Interior Ministry is collaborating with other organizations to provide financial aid to women in need, improve the livelihood of women who are heads of household.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan's servicemen honor memory of martyrs in Dashalty village of liberated Shusha - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Embassy of India in Baku celebrates National Tourism Day as part of 73rd Republic Day of India and 75 years of India’s Independence (PHOTO)
World Bank Lauds India's Covid Vaccination efforts but says reaching next billion 'could be challenging'
I do hope that post-war period will open new opportunities for whole region - President Ilham Aliyev
Confident that Iranian companies will begin to work actively in liberated lands in near future - President Ilham Aliyev