Iran to support women's empowerment plans

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.26

Trend:

Iran Interior Ministry is financing women's empowerment projects to support the Protection, Dignity, and Security of Women Against Violence Bill, said the Interior Minister, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The ministry's plans will support women who are head of households, widowed, divorced, unmarried, and families of prisoners, Ahmad Vahidi noted.

"The priority is helping women who are heads of households. The plans are intended to reduce social harm via the Social Affairs Organization," he indicated.

The Interior Ministry is collaborating with other organizations to provide financial aid to women in need, improve the livelihood of women who are heads of household.