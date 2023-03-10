Iranian president’s visit to China to promote talks between Tehran, Riyadh

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to China and his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping have laid the groundwork for closer consultations between Tehran and Riyadh on the normalization of relations, Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"President [Ebrahim] Raisi’s visit to China in February and his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping served as the basis for organizing new and very serious talks between the Iranian and Saudi [Arabian] delegations," the Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying.

"I laud China’s constructive role in promoting the development of relations between countries, which is necessary for strengthening peace and stability," he noted.