Iran is not in direct negotiations with USA, Iran says

TEHRAN, Iran, August 21. Iran does not interact with the United States in direct negotiations and has no plans to organize such meetings in the future, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said, Trend reports.

"It is untrue to report that Iranian and American officials may meet during the UN General Assembly session. Iran has no plans to hold direct negotiations with the United States during the General Assembly or anywhere else," he said.

The two nations only communicate indirectly, during which topics like prisoner exchange and the unblocking of Iranian assets are discussed,Nasser Kanaani emphasized.