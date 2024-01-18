Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran
  3. Politics

Iran to hold military exercises in Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman

Politics Materials 18 January 2024 11:55 (UTC +04:00)
Iran to hold military exercises in Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Iran will begin air defense military exercises called ‘Provincial Sky Defenders’ in a 600-square-kilometer area in the south of the country, including the coasts of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, on January 18, said Commander of the Khatam-al Anbiya Air Defense Headquarters of the Iranian Army General Ghader Rahimzadeh, Trend reports.

Rahimzadeh said that a number of modern military equipment will be used for the first time in these military exercises.

He added that in the military exercise, UAVs and planes will carry out attacks on designated targets.

The Iranian military said that simulation will not be used in the exercises.

Considering the recent developments in the region, Iran has decided to hold military exercises without prior announcement.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more