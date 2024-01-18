Iran to hold military exercises in Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Iran will begin air defense military exercises called ‘Provincial Sky Defenders’ in a 600-square-kilometer area in the south of the country, including the coasts of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, on January 18, said Commander of the Khatam-al Anbiya Air Defense Headquarters of the Iranian Army General Ghader Rahimzadeh, Trend reports.

Rahimzadeh said that a number of modern military equipment will be used for the first time in these military exercises.

He added that in the military exercise, UAVs and planes will carry out attacks on designated targets.

The Iranian military said that simulation will not be used in the exercises.

Considering the recent developments in the region, Iran has decided to hold military exercises without prior announcement.

