Iranian President pays visit to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited Türkiye on January 24, Trend reports.

The Iranian president's visit to Türkiye was held at the official invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Before departing Tehran for Turkey, Raisi stated that a variety of significant matters, including bilateral economic relations, would be discussed and vital contracts signed during the visit. This demonstrates that the two countries intend to strengthen their economic and trade links.

The Iranian president stated that Iran and Turkey planned to boost their commercial turnover to $30 billion per year, and this goal is achievable due to the infrastructure and capabilities of the two countries.

Meanwhile, the non-oil trade turnover between Iran and Türkiye amounted to 9.5 million tons, worth approximately $8.52 billion, in the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through December 21, 2023).

