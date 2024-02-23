Hungarian FM's visit to Iran aims de-escalation in Middle East - Secretary of State

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto's visit to Tehran (Iran) aims to help de-escalation efforts in the Middle East, Zoltan Kovacs, Hungary's Secretary of State for International Communication, wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

According to him, the visit also highlights that establishing dialogue between parties with differing views is essential to preventing further escalation of the conflict.

"Noting the rarity of EU or NATO member visits to Iran, FM Szijjarto emphasized diplomacy's power in bridging gaps between conflicting perspectives, advocating for direct communication to address and avert significant challenges, including the risk of regional or more extensive conflicts," Kovacs wrote.

As Zoltan Kovacs noted, Hungary's FM expressed deep concern about tensions in the Middle East and called on all countries, including Iran, to act responsibly to prevent the spread of the conflict.

"The minister also advocated for the complete implementation of the Iranian nuclear agreement, promoting dialogue for increased mutual understanding and the prevention of conflict escalation, underscoring the importance of preserving human lives," he noted.