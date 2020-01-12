Iranian parliament holds closed session related to Ukrainian aircraft crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

The Iranian parliament held a closed session dedicated to the crash of the Ukrainian aircraft near Parand city, Tehran province on January 8, Trend reports referring to the Iranian parliament's website.

While speaking at the session, Speaker of the Iranian parliament Ali Larijani said that Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Hossein Salami made the report regarding the preparation of the Iranian forces to combat the US, as well as the incident that resulted in shooting of the Ukrainian aircraft.

Larijani expressed hope that as a result of the necessary measures, such incident will not reoccur.

The speaker of the Iranian parliament added that the Iranian parliament's national security and foreign policy commission will investigate the incident related to the plane crash.

The Ukrainian International Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 crashed in Tehran province on Jan. 8, killing all 176 people on board.

Iran's Armed Forces General Staff issued a statement on Jan. 11 saying that the aircraft was shot down by the Iranian Air Defense System.

