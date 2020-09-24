Death toll from coronavirus pandemic exceeds 25,000 in Iran

Society 24 September 2020 14:58 (UTC+04:00)
Death toll from coronavirus pandemic exceeds 25,000 in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

As many as 3,521 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Sadat Lari, 175 more people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

Sadat Lari added that the condition of 3,957 people is critical.

The official said that Iran's Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, East Azerbaijan, South Khorasan, Semnan, Qazvin, Lorestan, Ardabil, Khuzestan, Kermanshah, Gilan, Bushehr, Zanjan, Ilam, Razavi Khorasan, Mazandaran, Alborz, West Azerbaijan, Markazi, Kerman, North Khorasan, Hamadan, and Yazd provinces are considered 'red' zones.

So far, more than 3.85 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 436,300 people have been infected, and 25,015 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 367,800 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

