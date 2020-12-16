Iran's Aviation Organization announces readiness to import Pfizer vaccine

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 16

Head of Iranian Civil Aviation Organization Turaj Dehghan Zanganeh has announced readiness to import the Pfizer vaccine, using two Iranian airlines, Trend reports citing ISNA.

Zanganeh said that there are no issues with importing the COVID-19 vaccine into Iran.

"Currently, two airlines, Iran Air and Mahan, have the necessary conditions to import various types of coronavirus vaccines,” he said, referring to the special conditions needed for transporting the Pfizer vaccine.

"Studies show that aircrafts of IranAir and Mahan are ready to import the coronavirus vaccine and can use dry ice to reduce the temperature required to import any type of vaccine, including the Pfizer vaccine,” he added.