Iran kicks off first phase of local COVID-19 vaccine's mass production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15

Trend:



The head of the Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order (EIKO) Mohammad Mokhber has announced that the mass production of Iranian COVID-19 vaccine will be carried out in two phases, the first of which starts on March 15, Trend reports via IRNA.

“In the first phase of mass production of this vaccine, which opens today, the production capacity of 3 million doses per month will be provided,” said Mokhber.

He went on to say that the second phase of vaccine production with a capacity of 12 to 15 million doses per month, will be completed by June.



“At the end of the coming spring, EIKO will provide production capacity of between 15 and 20 million doses per month,” he said.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.