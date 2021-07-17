Iranian president talks ongoing COVID-19 situation

TEHRAN, Iran, July. 17

Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that Over 7 million adults have had their first jab.

"Unfortunately, the reports show us that in some provinces, including Kerman, Mazandaran, Hormozgan, Golestan, Sistan and Baluchestan, and even in Tehran, the number of hospitalizations are increasing,” President Hassan Rouhani said in a meeting of the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus, Trend reports citing IRNA.

While the situation was thought to be calm, he said that the elections on the one hand and the Eid al-Fitr ceremony and summer trips, on the other hand, and more importantly, the Indian mutation of Covid-19, made things much harder, and today we are facing an upward trend of the Coronavirus cases across the country.

"We do our best, to control the borders to prevent the entrance of new cases into the country,” he said. "But in any case, it enters from somewhere."

He went on to say that on average, 48 percent of the population keep observing the health protocols, which is a very low figure.

"The more we import the vaccine, the more effective it can be," the president said. "More than 7 million vaccines have been used and another two million have been distributed."

Rouhani said that another six to seven million doses will enter the country this week.

"In August, we can also produce some domestic doses of Coronavirus vaccine,” he said adding people over 65 years and those who have underlying medical conditions should get the vaccine.

He noted that now, even in some provinces the people over 60 years old and in some provinces those aged 18 to under 50 have received the Coronavirus vaccine.

The president said that vaccines have been considered for teachers, as well as for university professors.