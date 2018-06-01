Pashinyan’s statement on Karabakh conflict deserves no comment – OIC (Exclusive)

1 June 2018 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict deserves no comment, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) told Trend and Azernews.

The statement by Pashinyan, saying that to resolve the conflict, the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” must be at the negotiating table, deserves no comment, said the organization.

“The international documents recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as an Azerbaijani territory,” the organization mentioned.

“The position of OIC on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is consistent and clear – it strongly condemns the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan. We strongly demand strict implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions and the immediate, unconditional and complete withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh region and other occupied Azerbaijani territories,” said OIC.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Secretary General: OIC is ready to engage in Karabakh conflict’s settlement if approached by parties involved (Exclusive)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:44
Azerbaijan's Defense Minister visits frontline units (PHOTO)
Politics 16:32
Russian Foreign Ministry calls Pashinyan’s statements unconstructive (VIDEO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:16
Russia, Armenia to mull Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:26
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 96 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:59
Pashinyan, focusing on West, wants to put pressure on Russia: Azerbaijani MP
Politics 09:58
In Armenia NPP reactor will be closed for repair
Armenia 05:09
Ilham Aliyev: Strengthening of Islamic solidarity one of main priorities of Azerbaijan's foreign policy
Politics 31 May 16:42
Foreign ministry: Azerbaijan ready for substantive negotiations with Armenia
Politics 31 May 16:19
Armenian serviceman killed in Azerbaijan’s occupied lands
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 31 May 11:57
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 103 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 31 May 09:41
Russian Foreign Ministry, on behalf of OSCE MG, reacts to Armenia's statement (Exclusive)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 30 May 19:59
Armenian MP's son wreaks havoc in Yerevan restaurant
Armenia 30 May 15:20
NATO encourages Karabakh conflict sides to continue path to negotiated solution – official (Exclusive)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 30 May 14:42
Turkey says envoy may return to US this week
Turkey 30 May 13:46
Armenian soldiers' shooting at Azerbaijani civilians shows inadmissibility of status quo: Foreign Ministry
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 May 20:02
Armenia destroying agricultural machinery in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 May 16:20
NATO ready to help settle Nagorno-Karabakh conflict (Exclusive)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 May 16:08