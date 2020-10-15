Use of Scud missiles by Armenian military against civilians in Azerbaijan’s Ganja - similar to barbaric shelling of London, Paris, says former director of Space Research Institute

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

The use of Scud missiles by the Armenian military against civilians in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city is similar to the barbaric shelling of London, Paris, and a number of other cities by fascist V-2 missiles during the last year of the World War II, Academician Roald Sagdeev, former director of the Space Research Institute of the USSR Academy of Sciences, who was also a science advisor to the Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev said, Trend repots.

“While realizing that the Nazis were losing the war, Hitler made a desperate attempt to direct these weapons of terror against the civilians of these cities. Although V-2 was almost the perfect weapon in the arsenal of Nazi Germany during that period, the accuracy of hitting the target was measured in kilometers. It was completely unsuitable for strikes against military targets. But shooting "at random" in big cities became a weapon of terror, causing fear among the civilians. The Germans fired over 1,000 missiles at London from autumn 1944 to March 1945. British Prime Minister Winston Churchill decided to send Royal Air Force (RAF) planes and destroy V-2 launch sites. (Didn't Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev act in a similar decisive fashion?). At the same time, military factories associated with the production of these missiles were bombed by the British,” he said.

“The Soviet-designed Scud missile is actually nothing more than a modified version of V-2 with only a slight decrease in terms of hitting the target (up to half a kilometer). Sergei Korolev with a big group of engineers was sent by Stalin to Germany immediately after the war and brought from there all the blueprints and even samples of products related to V-2. So, the work on the creation of the Scud was carried out step by step for ten years. During the first period of the Cold War, the Soviet leadership used such missiles as a potential means of delivering nuclear warheads as a deterrent,” Sagdeev said

He added that in such use, the issue of low accuracy is not so important.

“Then the real intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) were developed and Scud missiles were supplied in big quantities to friendly countries. They were used in many places. Egypt used them against Israel during a famous war of 1973. Iraq and Iran fired them at each other in the 1980-1988 war. The Soviet Union itself fired hundreds of Scuds during the Afghan campaign. Finally, North Korea quietly looked into this device and began to develop its own missiles, which have already become intercontinental ones,” he said.