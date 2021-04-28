No sober-minded person will invest in Armenia - ex-president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28
Trend:
Neither an investor, nor a sober-minded person invests, will invest in Armenia, former (the second) President of Armenia Robert Kocharian said, Trend reports citing the Armenian media.
“The banking system was destroyed, businessmen began to be persecuted. Only one proposal is enough to put an end to investments. The expression of Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, that every businessman will be assigned an officer of the National Security Service of Armenia, shows that he understands the psychology of an investor at a zero level. Such nonsense is even hard to come up with," Kocharian said.
