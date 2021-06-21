Russian FM talks on results of election in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

It is still unclear how the results of the elections to the National Assembly in Armenia will affect the shaping of political life in the new conditions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, Trend reports.

Lavrov made the remark at a press conference.

“The elections have just taken place. Let's wait until the government appears there. We, at least, proceed from the premise that the trilateral agreement [between Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia], which ended the war, as well as the second trilateral agreement, which launched the process of agreeing on specific forms of disclosing all economic activities, lifting the blockade - they work and meet the interests of all parties involved,” the minister said.

Early elections to the National Assembly were held in Armenia on June 20. According to the voting results, Nikol Pashinyan's Civil Contract party won by a wide margin, gaining almost 54 percent of the vote.

The main competitor in the person of the “Hayastan” block received 21.04 percent, the top three is closed by the “I have honor” block with 5.23 percent of the votes. These three main forces will enter the new parliament. The turnout in the elections was 49.4 percent.